Högtalare by Morel HiFi

Enjoy the detailed highs, crystal clear mids, and robust bass. Hogtalare offers an emotionally powerful listening experience that is deep and powerful. The lifelike, high resolution, dynamic sound quality creates an incredibly engaging listening experience.
Morel Audio releases Hogtalare Speaker SystemTEL AVIV - March 26, 2019 - Morel Audio, award-winning designers of high-end speakers, announced the release of the new Hogtalare, a beautifully designed and tuned minimalist speaker offering a far superior alternative to Ikea's Eneby or an all-around great bookshelf speaker: dynamic sound, minimalist design and extremely affordable.
Morel Hi-Fi Introduces Högtalare Wireless Home Speaker Modular ConceptHögtalare is the Swedish word for speaker and that was a deliberate choice since Sweden is the home-base for IKEA, the multinational company that designs and sells ready-to-assemble furniture. Yes, this new speaker concept comes from Tel-Aviv-based Morel Hi-Fi and, like IKEA's furniture is intended to offer the benefits of high-quality wireless sound for everyone, in a modular, affordable and creative way.
Hunter
Omri GinoMaker@omri_gino
Hi Product Hunters, We are super excited to launch Hogtalare here. We leveraged our years of experience and knowledge in acoustic design to create a speaker that sounds just right. Two custom-made tweeters, a massive 6” double magnet woofer, fully dedicated amps, and a custom-built DSP deliver POWERFUL, ENGAGING, ACCURATE sound that can fill up any room. Without compromising on quality, values, or production standards, we have created a truly affordable luxury Hi-Fi system for everyone. Would love to hear your feedback and questions. :)
Lynne HaleHunter@lynne_hale · Project Manager
@omri_gino It's great, I really like that it fits almost everywhere.
Johnny Mitchell@johnny_mitchell · Marketing Ninja
Hey @omri_gino What other colors does it have?
VinzenzP@p_vinzenz
A friend of mine recommended it to me, seems to be great stuff!
