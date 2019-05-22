Högtalare by Morel HiFi

Morel Hi-Fi Introduces Högtalare Wireless Home Speaker Modular Concept

Högtalare is the Swedish word for speaker and that was a deliberate choice since Sweden is the home-base for IKEA, the multinational company that designs and sells ready-to-assemble furniture. Yes, this new speaker concept comes from Tel-Aviv-based Morel Hi-Fi and, like IKEA's furniture is intended to offer the benefits of high-quality wireless sound for everyone, in a modular, affordable and creative way.