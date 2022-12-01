Products
Home
→
Product
→
Hives.co
Ranked #11 for today
Hives.co
Capture & prioritize ideas and feedback from anyone you need
Visit
Upvote 24
50 % off the first year
•
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Hives.co is a tool used by teams and organizations to capture the best and brightest ideas. It's easy to get started and you can keep track of it all, no matter if you're looking for ideas from your employees or feedback from your customers.
Launched in
Productivity
,
Task Management
,
Customer Communication
by
Hives.co
About this launch
Hives.co
Capture & prioritize ideas and feedback from anyone you need
0
reviews
27
followers
Follow for updates
Hives.co by
Hives.co
was hunted by
Alexander Wennerberg
in
Productivity
,
Task Management
,
Customer Communication
. Made by
Alexander Wennerberg
and
Kenny Eriksson
. Featured on December 2nd, 2022.
Hives.co
is not rated yet. This is Hives.co's first launch.
Upvotes
24
Comments
9
Day rank
#11
Week rank
#147
Report