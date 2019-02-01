Log InSign up
HitRecord

A new platform for Creators by Joseph Gordon Levitt

We make a wide variety of art and media together: short films, books, music. All of these productions were created collaboratively using our website, and now we finally have an app! There’s plenty of opportunities to get involved in a project that you love.
Around the web
Joseph Gordon-Levitt's artist-collaboration platform HitRecord raises $6.4MIn the early 2000s, actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt was frustrated with the roles he was being offered. Instead of starring in critically acclaimed indies, he was typecast as "the funny kid on TV" due to roles like Tommy from "3rd Rock from the Sun."
Aaron O'Leary
Interesting idea from Joseph Gordon Levitt. Turning his ten year old pet project that was used to develop his ideas into a full fledge platform for creators.
