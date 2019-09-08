Discussion
Maker
aracena
Hi there, hunters & makers! We originally built Hitcal trying to solve a problem we had. Scheduling meetings on the iPhone is painful, especially when you need to nail availability. I would put off sending availability until I got to my laptop and I could use MixMax. Often I would forget to send slots or even to send the invite. We built hitcal to solve that. A long time ago sunset calendar had a similar feature, but they got acquired and shut down. Hitcal is an iOS keyboard. With the Hitcal keyboard, your calendar is presented in a way that lets you see what time slots you have available in any app you can see a keyboard. Choose the slots that work the best for you, select a title for your meeting, and a link is inserted into your message or email, and you can send it off to the other party. They choose from the time slots that you provided, and boom, the meeting is scheduled and added to both of your calendars. There are many things that we have to improve, but we decided to release it early so we could get more feedback. Hope you find it useful - if you have any questions we're here!
