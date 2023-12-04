Products
Hitab - a new tab with ChatGPT
Hitab - a new tab with ChatGPT
Hitab - Elevate Your New Tab Experience
HiTab Beautify your new tab with iOS widgets while offering ChatGPT and Midjourney HiTab is a browser extension dedicated to providing users with an elegant homepage. Various widgets help enhance productivity.
Launched in
Browser Extensions
Chrome Extensions
Productivity
by
Hitab - a new tab with ChatGPT
About this launch
Hitab - a new tab with ChatGPT
Hitab - Elevate Your New Tab Experience
32
followers
Hitab - a new tab with ChatGPT by
Hitab - a new tab with ChatGPT
was hunted by
James Jaden
in
Browser Extensions
,
Chrome Extensions
,
Productivity
. Made by
James Jaden
. Featured on December 5th, 2023.
Hitab - a new tab with ChatGPT
is not rated yet. This is Hitab - a new tab with ChatGPT's first launch.
Upvotes
31
Comments
2
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
