Home
Product
Hiring Tracker - Notion Template
Hiring Tracker - Notion Template
Keep track of your open roles and your candidate pipeline
This template will help you to keep track of all open roles and your candidate pipeline. The idea is to make it easier for you to add and move candidates through your hiring and recruiting process.
Hiring
Productivity
Notion
Hiring Tracker - Notion Template
About this launch
Hiring Tracker - Notion Template
Keep track of all open roles and the candidate pipeline.
Hiring Tracker - Notion Template by
Hiring Tracker - Notion Template
was hunted by
Hugo Welke
in
Hiring
,
Productivity
,
Notion
. Made by
Hugo Welke
. Featured on October 2nd, 2022.
Hiring Tracker - Notion Template
is not rated yet. This is Hiring Tracker - Notion Template's first launch.
