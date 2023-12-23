Products
Home
→
Product
→
Hiresmrt ATS
Hiresmrt ATS
Reach over 50+ Million Candidates Worldwide in One Click!
Hiresmrt is an All-New Applicant Tracking System that makes hiring easy. Post jobs in less than 2 minutes and reach over 50+ Million Candidates Globally. We automatically screen out unqualified candidates so you can save even more time!
Launched in
Hiring
Productivity
User Experience
by
Hiresmrt ATS
About this launch
Hiresmrt ATS
Reach over 50+ Million Candidates Worldwide in One Click!
0
reviews
53
followers
Follow for updates
Hiresmrt ATS by
Hiresmrt ATS
was hunted by
Joonmin Daniel Youn
in
Hiring
,
Productivity
,
User Experience
. Made by
Joonmin Daniel Youn
. Featured on December 23rd, 2023.
Hiresmrt ATS
is not rated yet. This is Hiresmrt ATS's first launch.
Upvotes
50
Comments
9
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
