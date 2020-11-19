👉HireBeat is an all-in-one career coaching platform.
Through built-in mock Video Interviews, Performance Feedback, Company Data, and Resume Evaluation functions, job seekers can gain competitive eagle and land their dream jobs.
Ning Wei
HunterFounder & CEO at HireBeat
Hi Hunters!👋👋 Today, I’m excited to introduce our product -- HireBeat, an all-in-one career support platform with interview practice & feedback as well as resume evaluation for jobseekers. 🧠 💬Being a job seeker once before, I vividly remember how insecure I was when preparing for a job interview and wondered why I was receiving rejection emails afterward. With many companies not providing interview feedbacks today, it is often difficult to understand where it went wrong and what my areas of improvement are. 🤔Even though job seekers may seek aid from schools’ career centers or find professional mentors to improve their resume quality and interview skills, these solutions tend to be hard to access and usually costly. ⚡️After interviewing hundreds of jobseekers about frustration and concerns in their job-hunting process, I learned that I am not alone. Landing a dream role, let alone writing an adequate resume for application, is already difficult on its own. This is why we created HireBeat, a personal career toolbox that allows access for job seekers at any time, anywhere. 🤔 ⚡️✍️ HireBeat allows job seekers to: ✅ Practice and improve their interviewing skills at their own pace to get advanced feedback 24/7 ✅ Scan resume to ensure they match with the role description before submitting. If you are currently a job seeker or know someone who might be interested, we would love for you to give HireBeat a try, and feedback is always welcomed! And one last thing... 👉To celebrate our launch on Product Hunt, we’re offering a BIG discount for the first 100 users! 🔥Apply coupon code: PRODUCTHUNT2020 to enjoy 50% off premium services for a lifetime.
