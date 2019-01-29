Hire a BuzzFeeder is a project built to help BuzzFeed employees laid off and currently looking for a new job
Alexandre Mouriec
Layoffs at major media companies like BuzzFeed and HuffPost were announced last week and impacted thousands of people around the US and beyond To help BuzzFeed employees who have been laid off from BuzzFeed, I aggregated the persons looking for their new home on one website. If you are hiring right now, visit the website to find your next colleague 🙏
