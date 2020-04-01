  1. Home
HIPAA compliant forms by JotForm

The easy way to collect sensitive patient information.

Telemedicine solutions are now vital for giving patients the care they need from a distance. JotForm offers free HIPAA-compliant accounts to pandemic responders, so they can safely and quickly gather important medical data online and continue helping others.
Aytekin
Aytekin
Maker
JotForm’s HIPAA-compliant forms help medical professionals collect sensitive health information securely. With JotForm HIPAA Forms, anyone can accept online payments, digital signatures, and uploaded files in their forms and respond to patients faster than ever. All of this without doctors or their patients leaving their house. Due to the Coronavirus outbreak doctors are providing services via telehealth and telemedicine in order to help prevent the spread of the virus. HIPAA-compliant forms have become an essential online service that many healthcare practitioners need to replace traditional printed patient forms. To help those who are facing the COVID-19 crisis head-on and as a token of our appreciation, we’ve launched a program for doctors, government agencies, and nonprofits to use JotForm HIPAA Compliant Forms for free.
Ibrahim Nergiz
Ibrahim Nergiz
Very helpful product, especially in these days! Thank you.
