This is the latest launch from Hints
See Hints’s 2 previous launches
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Hints – Notion AI Assistant
Ranked #3 for today

Hints – Notion AI Assistant

Control Notion workspace from your messaging app

Free Options
GPT-4 based AI Assistant that lets you manage any Notion template. Quickly capture, update, and retrieve information:
• directly from WhatsApp, Telegram, or SMS
• using natural language requests
• text or voice / thanks to Whisper!
Launched in Productivity, Artificial Intelligence, Notion by
Hints
Support is great. Feedback is even better.

"We're always striving to improve Hints AI, and your feedback plays a vital role in that process! Please share your thoughts, suggestions, or any areas you think could use enhancement. Thanks in advance for your insights! 🙌💡"

The makers of Hints – Notion AI Assistant
About this launch
44reviews
1.2K
followers
Hints – Notion AI Assistant by
Hints
was hunted by
Alexander Povaliaev
in Productivity, Artificial Intelligence, Notion. Made by
Alexander Povaliaev
,
George Levin
,
Gleb Levin
,
Alexey Loktev
,
Vasiliy Glebov
,
Anton Rudnikov
,
Liza Kobrazova
,
Alex Shevlyakov
,
Yekaterina Karakulina
,
Sofia Polyakova
,
Daniel V.
,
Andrew Bukhvostov
and
Igor
. Featured on March 22nd, 2023.
is rated 5/5 by 44 users. It first launched on March 16th, 2022.
Upvotes
213
Vote chart
Comments
41
Vote chart
Day rank
#3
Week rank
#20