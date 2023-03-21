Hints – Notion AI Assistant

GPT-4 based AI Assistant that lets you manage any Notion template. Quickly capture, update, and retrieve information:
• directly from WhatsApp, Telegram, or SMS
• using natural language requests
• text or voice / thanks to Whisper!
Build your ideal workflow with 200+ customizable templates
