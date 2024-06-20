Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
Hiive50
Hiive50
The 50 most traded startup stocks on Hiive
Visit
Upvote 42
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Hiive50 is an index of the fifty most traded startup stocks on Hiive. It’s like the Nasdaq 100 for private companies, giving you daily insights into the changes in the private markets to help you know when to buy, sell, or hold on to your equity.
Launched in
Fintech
Investing
Venture Capital
by
Hiive
Move AI
Ad
Your AI-Powered Moving Assistant
About this launch
Hiive
The marketplace for Pre-IPO stocks.
0
reviews
54
followers
Follow for updates
Hiive50 by
Hiive
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in
Fintech
,
Investing
,
Venture Capital
. Made by
Nathan Pitzer
,
Selly Park
,
Natalia Sarosiek
,
Van Damrongsri
,
Awkward Engineer
,
Vivian Yu
,
Kyle Schell
and
Stuart Eccles
. Featured on July 10th, 2024.
Hiive
is not rated yet. This is Hiive's first launch.
Upvotes
42
Comments
7
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report