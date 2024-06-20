Launches
Hiive50

Hiive50

The 50 most traded startup stocks on Hiive

Hiive50 is an index of the fifty most traded startup stocks on Hiive. It’s like the Nasdaq 100 for private companies, giving you daily insights into the changes in the private markets to help you know when to buy, sell, or hold on to your equity.
Launched in
Fintech
Investing
Venture Capital
 by
Hiive
Hiive
HiiveThe marketplace for Pre-IPO stocks.
Hiive50 by
Hiive
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in Fintech, Investing, Venture Capital. Made by
Nathan Pitzer
,
Selly Park
,
Natalia Sarosiek
,
Van Damrongsri
,
Awkward Engineer
,
Vivian Yu
,
Kyle Schell
and
Stuart Eccles
. Featured on July 10th, 2024.
Hiive
is not rated yet. This is Hiive's first launch.
