HiHello Backgrounds for Zoom

[How-To] Change Your Zoom Virtual Background | HiHello Blog ‍ Because of COVID-19, hanging out with friends, eating at your favorite restaurants, and going to work isn't really an option. With social distancing mandates in place, Zoom* meetings are becoming more prevalent than ever. In fact, Zoom Video Communications recently reported that their growth soared from 10 million daily meeting participants in December 2019, to 200 million in March 2020.