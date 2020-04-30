  1. Home
HiHello Backgrounds for Zoom

Free personalized virtual backgrounds for Zoom.

Look good on Zoom 🔥
Add your name, title, company, and logo to your virtual background. Anyone on your Zoom call who scans your QR code will have your digital business card, so you can continue your meetings with potential investors or clients with ease.
Manu Kumar
Hi, hello! We are excited to introduce virtual backgrounds for Zoom*, from @HiHello! 🎉 Because of #COVID19, Zoom meetings are an everyday occurrence. Zoom is great, but our team encountered a few problems: 1) It’s easy to forget you have a personal and professional brand presence to maintain during meetings. 2) There’s no easy way to share business cards during Zoom calls. We created HiHello virtual backgrounds for Zoom to give people a simple way to showcase their brand, and have an even easier way to share their digital business cards while we’re #socialdistancing. 🚫🤝 When you create a HiHello background, your digital business card is linked to a background image of your choosing. Your name, title, company, and logo will be displayed on the left, and your QR code will be on the right. Anyone on the Zoom call who aims their phone’s camera at your code will have full access to your digital business card. These backgrounds are great for if you’re in a large meeting and don’t know anyone, if you’re networking, or if you simply don’t want anyone on the call to see what the inside of your home looks like. We hope you enjoy your new virtual background! For more information, visit our website, or read our blog posts about how to make a virtual background, and how to add your virtual background to Zoom. If you haven’t already, make your first digital business card. After that, feel free to make as many virtual backgrounds as you’d like 🙌🏽 App Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/hi... Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/ap... Cheers! Dr. Manu Kumar Co-founder & CEO @ HiHello * Zoom refers to the leading cloud platform for video conferencing provided by Zoom Video Communications Inc. HiHello is neither affiliated with nor endorsed by Zoom.
