HiHello lets you curate multiple digital business cards and share your contact details faster than you can say, “Sorry, I forgot my business card!” With the HiHello app you’ll never be without your business cards again. Digitally share your information so that people have it where they need it - in their phone.
- Pros:
No need to carry business cards. Can share contacts with people who don't have the app.Cons:
Looking forward to more features and users.
Disclosure: I am an investor in HiHello. I’ve been using this app since its earliest versions and it’s great. I seem to never have my cards when I need them, but I always have my phone. This problem has bugged me for years and others, like Bump, have tried to solve it. HiHello is the first to crack the bootstrap problem, giving users immediate value without needing others to have the app (though things will be even better once they do). There’s an ‘aha moment’ when people see how easy it is to add my info right into their contacts. Can’t wait to see new features roll out and for more people to get the app!David Waxman has used this product for one year.
- Pros:
I can easily share my contact info with people that don't have the appCons:
None. Want more features though.
This is a super cool concept and well executed. I meet a lot of people so this has been great and quickly became a habit. I really like that I can just choose what I want to share with someone, tell them to point their phone's camera at the code, and boom they get my contact info! No need for them to have HiHello (though they usually ask how I did that).Quinn Morgan has used this product for one month.