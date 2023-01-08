Products
HiDock
HiDock
Conference speakerphone designed for hybrid work
HiDock is a hybrid speakerphone designed specifically for hybrid work. It combines speakerphone, voice recording and USB-C hub capabilities into one compact box. Simply plug HiDock into any laptop and turn any place into the ideal workspace.
About this launch
HiDock
Conference speakerphone designed for hybrid work
HiDock by
HiDock
was hunted by
Kevin William David
in
Productivity
,
Hardware
,
Crowdfunding
. Made by
Sean Song
and
Linna Peng
. Featured on January 10th, 2023.
HiDock
is not rated yet. This is HiDock's first launch.
