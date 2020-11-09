Hide My Bar
macOS app to turn off the Touch Bar at will
Clement
Maker
Hello all 🖐, I am the maker of Hide My Bar. I bought a Macbook with a Touch Bar a few months ago and while I loved some of the features, I found myself distracted when accidentally hitting keys. I then decided to create an app to be able to turn off the Touch Bar while keeping the personal config and cool features of the Touch Bar for when you need it. It's surprisingly very smooth with any workflow. Just double press a key to hide it. Other features in a nutshell: - Works out of the box: no settings to change - Display most common controls in the menu (Volume, Brightness, Mute, ...) - Use regular shortcut to hide / show the Touch Bar - Works seamlessly with other Touch Bar applications such as BetterTouchTool I hope you enjoy it! Use the coupon code PRODUCTHUNT to get 50% off for a limited time.
