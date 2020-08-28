HeyWith Lists for Creators

discussion
Navneet Pratap Singh
MakerBuilding HeyWith. Past, Founder Doovery.
I have been following the Creators/Passion Economy for the last few months. I think in the next few decades, we will see a lot of development & potentially many unicorns in this field. Passion economy has a lot of potential to improve the quality of life for many talented people living in both rich and poor countries. One of the main reasons why this kind of economy will take off because it lets people scale their skills, client base, reputation, & income exponentially. And of course, the freedom to do what people love ❤. I saw this as an opportunity to build a startup around, so my team has created a project called HeyWith.com (currently in beta) with the vision to help people turn their knowledge into wealth. While doing market research to learn, we have prepared a list of small & big companies that are doing a great job building unique and useful tools for creators to monetize their fans/followers. We thought of sharing this list with you, so you can also discover some of these new websites to monetize your existing social media audience. List contains the following things: -Individual pages of companies with pricing details and ideal fit. -20+ categories like online communities, livestreaming, 1-on-1 coaching, newsletter, and more. -Downloadable Airtable list to Sort, Filter, & Search data. Please feel free to share your feedback, upvote, or submit websites/tools that we missed. Thanks :)
UpvoteShare
nice idea, would like to see how it goess
@stefan_smiljkovic Thank you :)
Hello, @inavneetsingh! Interesting stuff