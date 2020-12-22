discussion
Navneet Pratap Singh
MakerBuilding HeyWith. Past, Founder Doovery.
We've built HeyWith for people who want to inspire, engage, and delight their audiences by creating exclusive videos. HeyWith can help you monetize your existing social media audience while building a new income channel that pays you for your knowledge, skills, experience, and time. It is like a Cameo, but for receiving paid questions and video requests from your audience. You can use HeyWith to create video services like Q&A, Advice, Shoutouts, Feedback, Roast, Support, or any other video service that fits your skills and your audience needs. If you are curious, here is a demo profile - https://heywith.com/jenny Please feel free to share your feedback, upvote, or any ideas you have for us! Thanks :)
