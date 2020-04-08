Heyday Health

Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Vasili Shynkarenka
Maker
Hey Product Hunt 👋 I’m Vasili, a pro rower & maker of Heyday along with @maximabramchuk and @danil_gontovnik. TLDR: We put a professional nutrition coach in your pocket. You send meal pics through WhatsApp, and a coach will give you feedback and correct meal choices in a non-judgemental way. **Why do you need that?** Most busy professionals don’t care what they eat. This is shortsighted because achieving your goals takes time. If you want to win the Olympics of life, you need top-level performance not just today, but in the long run. We worked with a coach who trained Olympic champions to identify simple skills that put your nutrition on autopilot. In six months, we’ll teach you these skills so that healthy eating will become as natural as brushing your teeth. Here’s a sliver of things you’ll get by optimizing your nutrition: - Much more energy during the day - Ability to do focused work for more than 4h at one go - Nice-looking, soft skin - Stable, natural body weight - Better overall health & mood **How does it work?** 1. We create you a WhatsApp chat with a coach 2. You send meal pictures whenever you eat stuff 3. Coach will give you feedback and correct meal choices Humans only learn through feedback loops. By having daily feedback on your meal choices, your feedback loop is 100x shorter than in any other program out there. You create lasting healthy eating habits with no effort. **Any proof?** We helped Tima, a busy CEO of Alta, to lose 24kg in five months. «You guys have changed my life. I’ve been overweight for the past 15 years since I moved to Australia. 115kg. Tried everything but couldn’t stick to it. But your thing 100% worked. I’m 91 now. Lost all this weight in the last 5 months. As a result, I am much more productive and resilient.» **How do I sign up?** We can only take 10 people now to work with our first coach. Just drop + here in the comments, request access on the website, or email me at vasilishynkarenka@gmail.com. I’ll get back to you in minutes. Stay healthy out there! 🙌
UpvoteShare