Log InSign up
  1. Home
  2.  → Hey Robot

Hey Robot

A game for smart speakers

Hey Robot is a party game where two teams compete to get their smart speaker to say a specific word. It's a bit like Codenames or Taboo, if the friend you were playing with had an encyclopedia and was also very, very drunk.
Hey Robot updates Taboo for Alexa smart speakersSometimes, it can feel impossible to get what you want from a smart assistant. That problem is the premise of a new board game called Hey Robot, which tasks players with getting Alexa or another digital assistant to say a specific word before their opponents can.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
💬
Be the first to comment