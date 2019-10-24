Deals
Hey Robot
A game for smart speakers
Crowdfunding
Hey Robot is a party game where two teams compete to get their smart speaker to say a specific word. It's a bit like Codenames or Taboo, if the friend you were playing with had an encyclopedia and was also very, very drunk.
Featured
an hour ago
Hey Robot updates Taboo for Alexa smart speakers
Sometimes, it can feel impossible to get what you want from a smart assistant. That problem is the premise of a new board game called Hey Robot, which tasks players with getting Alexa or another digital assistant to say a specific word before their opponents can.
