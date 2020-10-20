Hey API Listt

discussion
Upen V
MakerBuilding siteoly.com
Hi PHers 🖐️🖐️🖐️, Its often tough to list all APIs at one place. This is my small attempt to list all APIs at one place and also make them searchable based on tags and filters. 💪1000+ APIs at one place 🔍 Search and filter APIs by names and categories ✏️ Lists whether each API support CORS, HTTPS, Auth 🛠Built this using Siteoly (a nocode tool that builds websites from Google sheets data) 📚Some good books on APIs 📖 Best blogs written on APIs I have curated this list from various sources primarily from various Github links. If you find any API missing, feel free to add it using the Link at the Top. If you want to get this list (the core list in the form of Google Sheet) by email, request by using the link at the top. This is built without using any database. All the data is purely coming from Google sheets and this is built using #nocode tool https://siteoly.com Follow my journey at https://twitter.com/upen946
