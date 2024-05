Notion 38,921 upvotes

Notion is our source of truth for pretty much everything. We track our release schedule, build our product specs, plan our launches, and so much more. It's like our company HQ.

Linear 2,822 upvotes

We’re not big on process, so we love that Linear is flexible and easy to get what we need from it.

Loom 17,439 upvotes

We have a hybrid culture, so sharing feedback and ideas with folks not in the same room is critical. Loom makes that super easy so nothing gets lost in translation. We love it for product demos too!