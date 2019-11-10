Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Meklit Adane
This is pretty cool! Great tool for anyone who enjoys reading the news. I will be using this during my morning commute. Keep up the good work @usertwit2
Upvote (1)Share
Maker
Hello Hunters! Our first PH launch :) Hewizo is a podcasting for articles application that converts news URLs to audio in 30+ languages. It sounds more human-like than most text-to-speech applications available in the market. Hewizo also aggregates the latest news from major publications, cleans up ads, and lets you save them for later use. It allows personal customization of the latest news based on your preferred topics eliminating unnecessary clutter from your feed. The application syncs progress across multiple devices so so you can easily resume an article you started right where you left off. We are excited to finally share this on PH. We are always looking for feedback so please let us know what you think 😊
Upvote (1)Share