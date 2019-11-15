Hevy
Guillem Ros Salvador
Maker
Hey there, I’m so excited to be sharing Hevy with Product Hunt today! Hevy is a free weight lifting workout tracker that lets you log your workouts, and track your progress. But that’s old news, there’s already several of workout trackers out there, so what makes Hevy a better solution? 💪 Intuitive workout logging interface 📈 Insightful workout analytics 👨👩👧👦 Community makes working out more fun 🔗 Save routines from your friends 🔒 Private or public profiles ✏️ Unlimited advanced routines 🎬 +250 exercise library with HQ videos 🏋️♂️ One Rep Max & other stats 🏆 Compare strength vs friends 🧘♀️ Clean decluttered design We brought all these concepts together in an intuitive interface that makes logging workouts and engaging with other athletes seamless. Today wouldn’t be possible without the feedback of the hundreds of athletes working out every week on Hevy. Thank you ❤️ Give Hevy a try in your next gym session and let me know what you think 💪I would love to hear everyone’s feedback and learn from you. Guillem Ps. If anyone’s interested, I wrote a post on the entire process of how we took Hevy from idea to launch, hope it’s informative :)
Actually been using Hevy since its almost very inception. The guys are putting tons of love into it and are great at listening users in order to improve their product. I think I've logged more than 100 workouts and have build my 5 weekly routines, which makes life much easier. I have to say - I wasn't one for logging and tracking things, but I love the ease of knowing what's next and comparing performance does help. Wouldn't post before / after pictures, but I definitely saw a lot of improvement since using it. Another thing I like is the ability to find exercise alternatives and new inspirations in the app. Keep up the good work guys, great things ahead! Maybe as a question for @desmondmc89 & @guillem_ros_salvador1 - any plans on creating / adding influencer-y sort of status for some users especially those whose routines have been copied a fair amount of times from other users?
