This is the latest launch from Heron Data
See Heron Data’s 6 previous launches →
Home
→
Product
→
Heron Data: Company Reports
Heron Data: Company Reports
Underwrite an SMB in one minute with three bank statements
Calculate 120+ spreads in under a minute with just three months of bank statements or a Plaid connection. Stop spreading manually and improve time-per-file from ~15 minutes to 1 minute with Heron Data.
Launched in
Fintech
SaaS
Artificial Intelligence
by
Heron Data
Launch discussions
Reviews
About this launch
Heron Data
Better transaction data for fintechs serving SMBs
3
reviews
117
followers
Heron Data: Company Reports by
Heron Data
was hunted by
Jamie Parker
in
Fintech
,
SaaS
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Jamie Parker
,
Johannes Jaeckle
,
Jakob Muratov
and
Dominic Kwok
. Featured on July 27th, 2023.
Heron Data
is rated
4.7/5 ★
by 3 users. It first launched on December 15th, 2015.
Upvotes
9
Comments
2
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report