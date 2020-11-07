discussion
Jay
Maker
Hey Product Hunt 👋, I'm Jay and I'm the creator of HeroCoach. HeroCoach allows fitness entrepreneurs to train their clients remotely. We help personal trainers create highly individualized workout programs, deliver workouts to client's smartphones, and keep track of client activity from one centralized feed. By using HeroCoach personal trainers can take their business online, train more clients than before, and spend less time doing admin work. If you are working with a personal trainer you get an easy-to-use mobile app through which you can complete workouts, upload videos and progress pictures, keep track of measurements, and receive feedback from your coach. Currently, I'm working as a solo IndieHacker and trying to get trainers to use the app. Product Hunt may not be the audience for this kind of a product, but if you are working with a personal trainer maybe you can give us a try 😃 💪 I'd like to learn more about how you are interacting with your personal trainer. How are you receiving programs? Are you getting any video feedback? How are you keeping track of your progress in the gym?
