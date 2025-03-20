Launches
Here, let me AI that for you.
for that friend who's too lazy to open ChatGPT
Generate a link for a friend that leads to a gently insulting animation of entering a prompt, and then redirects to ChatGPT itself.
Funny
Meet the team
Built with
About this launch
was hunted by
Rajiv Ayyangar
in
Funny
. Made by
Rajiv Ayyangar
. Featured on March 22nd, 2025.
