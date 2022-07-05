Products
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Herding Cats

Herding Cats

For the empowered social shepherd

Free
Getting mates together is a pain. Forget WhatsApp threads, Facebook events or chasing RSVPs. Build a simple invitation, share it privately or in a group chat, track their responses and keep them updated all in one place.
Launched in Events, Calendar, Social Networking by
Herding Cats
About this launch
0
reviews
4
followers
was hunted by
Sufiyan Patel
in Events, Calendar, Social Networking. Made by
Sufiyan Patel
. Featured on July 6th, 2022.
Upvotes
3
Comments
1
Daily rank
#21
Weekly rank
#67