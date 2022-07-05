Products
Home
→
Product
→
Herding Cats
Herding Cats
For the empowered social shepherd
Getting mates together is a pain. Forget WhatsApp threads, Facebook events or chasing RSVPs. Build a simple invitation, share it privately or in a group chat, track their responses and keep them updated all in one place.
Launched in
Events
,
Calendar
,
Social Networking
by
Herding Cats
About this launch
Herding Cats
For the empowered social shepherd
0
reviews
4
followers
Follow for updates
Herding Cats by
Herding Cats
was hunted by
Sufiyan Patel
in
Events
,
Calendar
,
Social Networking
. Made by
Sufiyan Patel
. Featured on July 6th, 2022.
Herding Cats
is not rated yet. This is Herding Cats's first launch.
Upvotes
3
Comments
1
Daily rank
#21
Weekly rank
#67
