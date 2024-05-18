Launches
Hepl

Ditch messy client feedback, track everything clearly

Free
Ditch the feedback scramble! Hepl (FREE!) keeps it all clear & organized. Get Hepl, get happy!
Launched in
Task Management
Customer Communication
SaaS
 by
Hepl
About this launch
25
followers
Hepl by
Hepl
was hunted by
Kadir Yılmaz
in Task Management, Customer Communication, SaaS. Made by
Kadir Yılmaz
. Featured on May 19th, 2024.
Upvotes
28
Vote chart
Comments
5
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-