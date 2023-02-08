Products
HelpSpace - Introducing Tasks!

Organize your daily todos in neat Kanban boards

Organize your tasks with multiple Kanban boards, visualizing the progress of your tasks in real-time. Our Task feature allows you to connect tasks to tickets, creating a seamless workflow for your team.
HelpSpace
About this launch
HelpSpace - Introducing Tasks! by
HelpSpace
was hunted by
Janis Kelemen
in Productivity, Task Management, Customer Communication. Made by
Janis Kelemen
and
Stefan Dreßler
. Featured on February 9th, 2023.
HelpSpace
is rated 5/5 by 8 users. It first launched on June 11th, 2021.
