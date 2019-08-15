Discussion
Vinodh David
Thanks a lot, Kevin for hunting us. HelpNinja was created with the focus to enable teams to do support as a whole without worry about agent-based pricing. The goal is to keep it simple like Gmail and also affordable for all the teams to try. We are offering a 20% discount for the first month for all Product Hunt community users. Product Hunt is a great inspiration to us. Kindly use PHLOVE during the upgrade. I will be here to answer all questions.
Highly recommend this software as it has helped our companies tremendously. Great user interface and the best support. I also love that they are always innovating and adding something new!
@benjamin_devries Thanks you Benjamin
