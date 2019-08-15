Log InSign up
HelpNinja

Simple & Affordable (free) Helpdesk

It's a simple as Gmail for teams and we have a flat fee to include your whole team without worrying about agent fee. We believe having your whole team to do support will improve your support and team morale.
Vinodh David
Maker
Thanks a lot, Kevin for hunting us. HelpNinja was created with the focus to enable teams to do support as a whole without worry about agent-based pricing. The goal is to keep it simple like Gmail and also affordable for all the teams to try. We are offering a 20% discount for the first month for all Product Hunt community users. Product Hunt is a great inspiration to us. Kindly use PHLOVE during the upgrade. I will be here to answer all questions.
Benjamin DeVries
Highly recommend this software as it has helped our companies tremendously. Great user interface and the best support. I also love that they are always innovating and adding something new!
