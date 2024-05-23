Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
How to post?
Sign in
Home
→
Product
→
helpmee.ai
helpmee.ai
Unlock tech independence for your parents with AI
Visit
Upvote 16
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Through patient, voice-enabled conversations and screen sharing, helpmee.ai guides seniors step-by-step through any computer problem.
Launched in
Artificial Intelligence
Virtual Assistants
Computers
by
helpmee.ai
PREM AI
Ad
Focus on your Product - We handle the AI complexities.
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Screen Studio
1,186 upvotes
I used Screen Studio for making the demo videos. Very impressive software, definitely recommended!
ShipFast
938 upvotes
I used ShipFast as the template for this project. Really saved me a lot of time in development!
About this launch
helpmee.ai
Unlock tech independence for your parents with AI
0
reviews
18
followers
Follow for updates
helpmee.ai by
helpmee.ai
was hunted by
Tim Tanida
in
Artificial Intelligence
,
Virtual Assistants
,
Computers
. Made by
Tim Tanida
. Featured on May 24th, 2024.
helpmee.ai
is not rated yet. This is helpmee.ai's first launch.
Upvotes
16
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report