helpmee.ai

helpmee.ai

Unlock tech independence for your parents with AI

Free Options
Through patient, voice-enabled conversations and screen sharing, helpmee.ai guides seniors step-by-step through any computer problem.
Launched in
Artificial Intelligence
Virtual Assistants
Computers
 by
helpmee.ai
PREM AI
PREM AI
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Screen Studio
Screen Studio
1,186 upvotes
I used Screen Studio for making the demo videos. Very impressive software, definitely recommended!
ShipFast
938 upvotes
I used ShipFast as the template for this project. Really saved me a lot of time in development!
About this launch
helpmee.ai
helpmee.ai - Unlock tech independence for your parents with AI
0
reviews
18
followers
helpmee.ai by
helpmee.ai
was hunted by
Tim Tanida
in Artificial Intelligence, Virtual Assistants, Computers. Made by
Tim Tanida
. Featured on May 24th, 2024.
helpmee.ai
is not rated yet. This is helpmee.ai's first launch.
