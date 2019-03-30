Helperbird V2

Helperbird is a extension that gives people the features and customization to make reading and browsing the web easier. Including specialized fonts, changing of the background color, font colors, text, dyslexia ruler, text to speech, overlays and more.
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
Makers
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Robert James GabrielMaker@robertjgabriel · Software Engineer
Hey Product Hunt! ✌️ I’m Robert James Gabriel, the maker of Helperbird. I got reported with dyslexia when I was 15, Im now 25. Helperbird was a pet project of mine that has grow to have over 20,000 users and now that I have filled the last of the features. Im proud to announce version 2.0 𝗙𝗲𝗮𝘁𝘂𝗿𝗲𝘀 ✓ Convert the font on websites to use OpenDyslexic, Arial and more. ✓ Change the font colors. ✓ Change the background Color. ✓ Dyslexia Ruler ✓ Easy to install and use. ✓ Compatible with Chrome Book. ✓ Sync settings across browsers. ✓ Blacklist - Disable from running on individual sites. ✓ Premium support ✓ Text to speech. ✓ Dyslexia Ruler ✓ Tint overlay (Scotopic Sensitivity Syndrome) ✓ 𝗪𝗲 𝗮𝗿𝗲 𝗖𝗢𝗣𝗣𝗔 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗙𝗘𝗥𝗣𝗔 𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗹𝗶𝗮𝗻𝘁. 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝘀𝗼𝗼𝗻 ✓ Pdf support ✓ Localization 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗹𝗶𝗮𝗻𝗰𝗲 Learn more about our compliance with COPPA and FERPA https://www.helperbird.com/compl... 𝗦𝘂𝗽𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁 If you have any trouble email us at support@helperbird.com Support: https://helperbird.com/ 𝗢𝘃𝗲𝗿𝗹𝗮𝘆 Users with Scotopic Sensitivity Syndrome (SSS) or does with light sensitivity or even people who simply don't like bright white web pages can now change that with the overlay feature 𝗢𝗽𝗲𝗻𝗗𝘆𝘀𝗹𝗲𝘅𝗶𝗰 𝗙𝗼𝗻𝘁 Open-Dyslexic is an open sourced font created to increase readability for readers with dyslexia. This extension overrides all fonts on web pages with the OpenDyslexic font, and formats pages to be more easily readable. Your brain can sometimes do funny things to letters. OpenDyslexic tries to help prevent some of these things from happening. Letters have heavy weighted bottoms to add a kind of "gravity" to each letter. You are able to quickly figure out which part of the letter is down because of this feature. It aids in recognizing the correct letter and sometimes helps to keep your brain from rotating them around. Consistently weighted bottoms can also help reinforce the line of text. The unique shapes of each letter can help prevent confusion by flipping and swapping. Open-Dyslexic has recently received favourable coverage from the BBC and is included in many iOS and Android apps. Unlike much other dyslexia or DRD typefaces, OpenDyslexic is completely free for individuals, companies, schools, and in short: everyone.
Upvote Share·