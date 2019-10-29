Discussion
Robert James Gabriel
Maker
Hey, Product Hunt! ✌️ I'm a dyslexic software engineer who personally understands the challenges faced by many with online accessibility issues. As we reach the end of Dyslexia Awareness Month, I've decided to launch my passion project Helperbird 3.0. It's been 7 months since the previous version of Helperbird was posted, and since then, I have entirely redesigned the app to make it faster and more user-friendly, plus we've grown to over 65,000 users! Along with dozens of tweaks and improvements to our previous features, I've added 7 new features and 3 brand new, robust apps within the extension (Notes, Dictionary, Speech to Text). 𝗙𝗲𝗮𝘁𝘂𝗿𝗲𝘀 • Convert the font on websites to use OpenDyslexic, Arial, and 14 more • Change the font color • Change the background color • Color picker tool allowing selection of custom colors • Zoom • Colorblindness support: Emphasize Links & Stroke • Overlay • Hide Images • Hide Gifs • Dyslexia Ruler • Text to Speech with 40+ natural voices with speed options • Cognitive Load • Dictionary App • Notes App (save and sync notes across machines) • Speech to Text App • Blacklist (disable from running on individual sites) • Google Translate any page • Screenshot • Sync settings across browsers • Premium support • Pdf support • Google Docs support • 𝗖𝗢𝗣𝗣𝗔 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗙𝗘𝗥𝗣𝗔 𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗹𝗶𝗮𝗻𝘁 • Localization Compliance • Easy to install and use Special thanks to @CourtneyMakesVideo for creating the product video and all our how-to videos. ⭐ ⭐ I will be on Product Hunt and Twitter today. Comment below or contact me if you have any questions, comments, or cute pictures of your pets. Robert James - 🍀
What does everyone think of the new features? Or if you have any questions I would love to answer them :)
Hello! I got an in depth look at the app while making the Helperbird videos. It’s such a flexible tool and Robert James has a great vision for making the web accessible for all! As an editor, I'm conscious of eye-strain and personally use Helperbird to change websites from being too “bright” with the Overlay feature.
@courtneymakesvideo Thank you for the kind words and I love what you did on the video to help spread our mission and goal!
This app dramatically improved my online experience!!
@jamiedawnie Thank you!, I would love to hear more!
