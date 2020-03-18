Deals
Jobs
Makers
Radio
Ship
Log In
Sign up
Home
→
Help Main Street
Help Main Street
Buy gift cards to support local business during COVID-19
Charity and Giving
E-Commerce
+ 1
This product is awesome because buying a giftcard from your favorite restaurant is a win/win. It is essentially the best "no interest" loan since they can use the money now in times of dire need, and you can revisit later.
Tweet
Share
Embed
Featured
2 hours ago
nihal on Twitter
and we are LIVE! 🚀 in < three days this amazing team launched @helpmainstreet to help local biz recover lost revenue, starting with the aggregation of all existing merchant gift cards nationally. pls share broadly, give, and add your fav biz! https://t.co/qE7qJcqcr0 /1
Lunchbox and Eniac launch a website for supporting local businesses
Many of you are probably looking for ways to support the restaurants and small businesses that are being hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic. At the same time, going out to your favorite restaurant right now is a real risk to public health - and that's assuming it's still open.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Yes
No
No reviews yet
Oleg Kogan 👨🚀
🥳🥳🥳
Upvote
Share
4 hours ago
Send