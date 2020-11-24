Former HQ Trivia exec is working on an interactive 'Netflix for kids' with famous YouTube stars, backed by YouTube founder Chad Hurley and Y Combinator

Former HQ Trivia Head of Product James Ruben is back with Hellosaurus, a streaming app with interactive shows aimed at children, backed by Y-Combinator. Hellosaurus's shows will use touchscreens, microphones and cameras to create interactive educational programs for children.