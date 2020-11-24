  1. Home
Hellosaurus is an interactive video platform that is reimagining screen time for families. Top kids media creators and YouTube stars are using the Hellosaurus proprietary tools to make participatory shows for kids ages 2-8, streaming on the Hellosaurus iOS app.
Former HQ Trivia exec is working on an interactive 'Netflix for kids' with famous YouTube stars, backed by YouTube founder Chad Hurley and Y CombinatorFormer HQ Trivia Head of Product James Ruben is back with Hellosaurus, a streaming app with interactive shows aimed at children, backed by Y-Combinator. Hellosaurus's shows will use touchscreens, microphones and cameras to create interactive educational programs for children.
Our 11 favorite companies from Y Combinator's S20 Demo Day: Part 1Startup incubator and investment group Y Combinator today held the first of two demo days for founders in its Summer 2020 batch. So far, this cohort contains the usual mix of bold, impressive and, at times, slightly wacky ideas young companies so often show off. This was Y Combinator's second...
HQ Trivia Veteran Scores Major Investors To Launch Interactive Kids Media CompanyWith parents working from home, and children learning from home, kids' screen time is surging. While Youtube and Netflix shows have served as last ditch babysitters as a parent jumps on Zoom or hammers out a pressing task, many feel guilty with the quantity and quality of content their kids are endlessly streaming.
👋 Hi Product Hunt! Excited to share Hellosaurus -- an interactive video platform for kids that is reimagining screen time with shows kids can actually play instead of just watch. ✨🦖📲 Many of us grew up on shows like Sesame Street and Blue’s Clues, which have long tried to create the level of audience participation that Hellosaurus has finally made a reality. Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, mobile device screen time for kids has increased by over 150%, with some studies reporting increases as high as 500%. New research has shown that the kind of active screen time that Hellosaurus provides is meaningfully better for a child’s social, emotional, and cognitive growth than the passive video viewing found on all other platforms. YouTube stars with a reach of over 200M families like Mother Goose Club, Highlights, Kidz Bop, and more are already making content on our platform. Recent YouTube policy changes have left many kids media creators in search of additional monetization opportunities and Hellosaurus unlocks a new revenue stream for them. We spent the summer in YC, just announced our seed round led by General Catalyst (+ angels like the founders of YouTube and Vimeo), and are opening up our app to the public today! I founded Hellosaurus after leading all product management and development at HQ Trivia. Use this download link for 14 days free 👉 https://hellosaur.us/producthunt How are folks approaching screen time these days? What are your thoughts on interactive content?
