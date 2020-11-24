discussion
James Ruben
MakerCEO/Founder @Hellosaurus, ex-product @HQ
👋 Hi Product Hunt! Excited to share Hellosaurus -- an interactive video platform for kids that is reimagining screen time with shows kids can actually play instead of just watch. ✨🦖📲 Many of us grew up on shows like Sesame Street and Blue’s Clues, which have long tried to create the level of audience participation that Hellosaurus has finally made a reality. Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, mobile device screen time for kids has increased by over 150%, with some studies reporting increases as high as 500%. New research has shown that the kind of active screen time that Hellosaurus provides is meaningfully better for a child’s social, emotional, and cognitive growth than the passive video viewing found on all other platforms. YouTube stars with a reach of over 200M families like Mother Goose Club, Highlights, Kidz Bop, and more are already making content on our platform. Recent YouTube policy changes have left many kids media creators in search of additional monetization opportunities and Hellosaurus unlocks a new revenue stream for them. We spent the summer in YC, just announced our seed round led by General Catalyst (+ angels like the founders of YouTube and Vimeo), and are opening up our app to the public today! I founded Hellosaurus after leading all product management and development at HQ Trivia. Use this download link for 14 days free 👉 https://hellosaur.us/producthunt How are folks approaching screen time these days? What are your thoughts on interactive content?
