Helium Hotspot
Helium Hotspot
Powering the world's first peer-to-peer wireless network
Crypto
Internet of Things
Anyone can join The People’s Network and earn rewards by plugging in a Helium Hotspot and providing coverage.
Built to power the world's first peer-to-peer wireless network, the Helium Hotspot rewards owners for connecting to the internet.
an hour ago
Helium raises $15 million to float fee-free, peer-to-peer networking
Cellphone plans are expensive. The average person spends about $80 per month on data, according to price comparison engine Flipsy, which amounts to around $57,600 over 60 years. Unsurprisingly, an estimated 53% of young adults aged 20-30 opt to stick with a parent's subscription rather than shell out for a pricey single line.
Helium launches $51M-funded "LongFi" IoT alternative to cellular
With 200X the range of WiFi at 1/1000th of the cost of a cellular modem, Helium's "LongFi" wireless network debuts today. Its transmitters can help track stolen scooters, find missing dogs via IoT collars, and collect data from infrastructure sensors. The catch is that Helium̵...
Discussion
Aaron O'Leary
Hunter
This is so cool. Excited to see this in action. Congrats on the recent funding round
an hour ago
