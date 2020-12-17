discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Dean
Maker
Cofounder @Helios
🎈
Hi Hunters, I’m Dean from Helios. We’ve been building Helios Scout, a real estate research and analytics extension available on any webpage. We are a team of three engineers and a designer working in proptech for over two years. Additionally I worked as a real estate broker for close to 10 years. Our experience intersecting tech and real estate offers us unique perspective on obstacles RE professionals face on a daily basis. Our grand vision is to provide more than data. We call it Market-Match-Making. Which means we cut out the endless research that agents and brokers have to do and actually give them actionable leads to close deals! Here’s our secret plan to accomplish MMM (just between us)- 1. First Provide Data 2. Next Provide Analytics 3. Release MMM Our current features are- 1. Property info 2. Lot info 3. City info 4. Basic comparables 5. Violations 6. Integrated with Google Maps 7. Select and search with addresses on any webpage (our proprietary Address-Seeker) Upcoming Features- 1. Property Purchase History 2. Taxes History 3. Advanced Comparables 4. Detailed Property Unit information 5. Condo + Coop Comparables 6. Foreclosures 7. Pre-foreclosures 8. Support for more counties across the country 9. Neighborhood and property analytics We wanted to share our beta release with y'all. Take it for a spin and ping us with our feedback. Stay safe and use Helios.
Share