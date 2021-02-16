discussion
Darryl Kelly
MakerCEO & Co-Founder at Hecticapp.com
Hello Product Hunters! As freelancers and independent creators throughout our careers, we started Hectic in 2020 with the vision of creating a world where working for yourself can be just as easy as working for someone else — because working for yourself with your skill is such a rewarding and fulfilling life and Hectic is all about making that real for anyone with a skill and a dream. After a year of research, development, beta, and an early access waitlist which drove hundreds of ambitious freelancers to choose Hectic to start or get more control over their freelance business we've made the power of Hectic available to the public months sooner than expected. Hectic is free for your first client, and then $11.99/per month for unlimited clients. From Invoices, proposals, client management, time tracking, discovery forms, and everything in-between you're one click away from everything you need to start, manage and grow an incredible freelancing career.
