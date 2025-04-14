Launches
Heatbot.io 2.0
Heatbot.io 2.0
Generate improved websites from heatmaps with AI
Heatbot is a data-driven generative UI builder. Upload user analysis heatmaps and let AI generate improved websites in seconds. Heatbot will be your UX agency in one tool.
Design Tools
User Experience
Artificial Intelligence
Michal Takac
Design Tools
User Experience
Artificial Intelligence
Michal Takac
. Featured on April 17th, 2025.
Heatbot.io
is not rated yet. It first launched on September 25th, 2024.