  • Subscribe
    1. Home
    2. Product
    3. Heatbot.io
    Heatbot.io

    Heatbot.io

    Generate improved websites from heatmaps with AI

    Payment Required
    Heatbot is a data-driven generative UI builder. Upload user analysis heatmaps and let AI generate improved websites in seconds. Heatbot will be your UX agency in one tool.
    Launched in
    Design Tools
    User Experience
    Artificial Intelligence
     by
    Heatbot.io
    About this launch
    Heatbot.io
    Heatbot.ioGenerate improved websites from heatmaps with AI
    0
    reviews
    58
    followers
    Heatbot.io by
    Heatbot.io
    was hunted by
    Michal Takac
    in Design Tools, User Experience, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
    Michal Takac
    . Featured on September 25th, 2024.
    Heatbot.io
    is not rated yet. This is Heatbot.io's first launch.
    Upvotes
    46
    Vote chart
    Comments
    14
    Vote chart
    Day rank
    -
    Week rank
    -