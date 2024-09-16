Launches
Heatbot.io
Heatbot.io
Generate improved websites from heatmaps with AI
Heatbot is a data-driven generative UI builder. Upload user analysis heatmaps and let AI generate improved websites in seconds. Heatbot will be your UX agency in one tool.
Launched in
Design Tools
User Experience
Artificial Intelligence
by
Heatbot.io
About this launch
Heatbot.io
Generate improved websites from heatmaps with AI
Heatbot.io by
Heatbot.io
was hunted by
Michal Takac
in
Design Tools
,
User Experience
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Michal Takac
. Featured on September 25th, 2024.
Heatbot.io
is not rated yet. This is Heatbot.io's first launch.
