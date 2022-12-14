Products
Heatbit
Heatbit
First-ever Bitcoin-mining heater
Heatbit is a Bitcoin-mining heater. It's a plug & play device that warms up to 500 square feet, works under 42 dBA (quieter than your fridge) and generates around $1/day (even at the current BTC price) with no additional energy consumption.
Hardware
Finance
Bitcoin
Heatbit
About this launch
Heatbit
First-ever Bitcoin-mining heater
Heatbit by
Heatbit
was hunted by
Siranush
in
Hardware
,
Finance
,
Bitcoin
. Made by
Siranush
and
Alex Bus
. Featured on December 20th, 2022.
Heatbit
is not rated yet. This is Heatbit's first launch.
