Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
New here?
Learn more about navigating Product Hunt.
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Heartstring
Ranked #16 for today
Heartstring
Connect with people nearby & worldwide in short chats
Visit
Upvote 7
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Heartstring is a fresh take on social messaging. Discover what people want to talk about around you or worldwide. Easily stay connected, engaged and informed with your communities and the world.
Launched in
Android
,
Messaging
,
Social Network
+1 by
Heartstring
About this launch
Heartstring
Connect with people nearby & worldwide in short chats.
2
reviews
8
followers
Follow for updates
Heartstring by
Heartstring
was hunted by
DDRK
in
Android
,
Messaging
,
Social Network
. Made by
DDRK
. Featured on September 22nd, 2022.
Heartstring
is rated
4/5 ★
by 2 users. This is Heartstring's first launch.
Upvotes
7
Comments
3
Day rank
#16
Week rank
#107
Report