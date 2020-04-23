Healthcare Heroes

Discussion
Matt Li
Maker
Hi PH! A couple friends and I started this project a few weeks ago as part of a COVID-19 hackathon. Like many of us, we were feeling helpless sitting at home as the crisis was escalating around the world. We have read and heard the reports everyday, of healthcare workers ill-equipped, understaffed and exhausted. The least we can do is say thank you. This platform is meant to enable and encourage acts of gratitude for the healthcare professionals that are heroically keeping us safe and healthy amid the pandemic. Hope you guys like it, and whether you use our website or not, we hope you show your appreciation for a healthcare worker you know! 💙 Feel free to leave questions, comments or feedback for us!
This is so needed right now. What a great way to show support of our heros!
@christine_elfalan Thanks Christine!
Love the intention. My partner and I had a similar intention a few weeks ago and we decided to stand in front of a grocery store with a poster, hand sanitisers, a pen and a big THANK YOU board where people can write their names on in order to show appreciation. We wanted to do the same for health care workers but no visitors were allowed to go to the doctor/hospital without being a patient.
@chahin_aghrim1 Thanks Chahin. I agree, this situation is even more difficult because we need to be isolated from one another. We appreciate your intention as well!
This is a great positive project! Giving the heroes the thank you they deserve.
@thomas_evans3 Thanks Thomas!
Thanks for doing this! A great way to show how appreciative we all are for their efforts and for putting themselves in harm's way as we get through this pandemic.
@jon_mendez Thanks Jon!
