Sven Navez
Maker
Indie iOS developer from Belgium.
🎈
I was wondering about my lifetime Apple Health app stats like total steps taken, total workouts, total distance walked and ran, ... I searched for an app that does this but none of them had all the stats I wanted, so I decided to make the app myself. You can choose for which date range (today, last 7 days, lifetime, custom date range, ...), in what distance unit (km or mi) and in what energy unit (kcal or kJ) you want to view your stats. You can also rearrange the dashboard and disable stats you don't want to see. The app currently supports the following data sets: General data sets: - Total exercise time - Total step count - Total walking and running distance - Total flights of stairs climbed - Total stand time - Total stand hours (hours in which you've stood and moved for at least 1 minute) - Total wheelchair pushes - Total wheelchair distance - Active energy burned - Resting energy burned Workout data sets: - Total energy burned - Total workout time - Total workout distance - Total workouts - Running workouts (time, distance, energy burned and count) - Walking workouts (time, distance, energy burned and count) - Cycling workouts (time, distance, energy burned and count) - Swimming workouts (time, distance, energy burned, swimming strokes and count) - Elliptical workouts (time, energy burned and count) If you would like to see any data sets added, let me know! This app is available only on the App Store for iPhone. An Apple Watch app is in the making. Privacy Policy: The goal of this app is to give you an insight on your health stats. All data that is used comes straight from your iPhone. None of the data will ever leave your iPhone and is not stored anywhere.
