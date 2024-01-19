Products
Home
→
Product
→
Heads Or Tails Hero
Heads Or Tails Hero
Test your luck against the the world. Be Exceptional
Of 100 people in a room, who would flip the most heads in a row? Are you statistically significant? Only one way to find out.
Launched in
Free Games
Games
Statistical Analysis
Heads Or Tails Hero
The makers of Heads Or Tails Hero
About this launch
Heads Or Tails Hero
Test your luck against the the world. Be Exceptional
Heads Or Tails Hero by
Heads Or Tails Hero
was hunted by
Alexander Parker
in
Free Games
,
Games
,
Statistical Analysis
. Made by
Alexander Parker
. Featured on January 25th, 2024.
Heads Or Tails Hero
is not rated yet. This is Heads Or Tails Hero's first launch.
