Heads Down 👩💻
Auto-enable "Do not disturb" while coding or designing.
Discussion
5 Reviews
Utkarsh Sengar
Maker
Hi 👋, I built HeadsDown to solve a personal problem of ongoing distractions with each Slack or iMessage. MacOS’s "Do Not Disturb" is a great feature but at times, I forget to enable it. HeadsDown simply detects the current app in focus and matches against an app list to automatically enable MacOS’s DnD. I have been using it for a month now, and it works pretty well. It’s also my first Mac app. It’s worth noting that it uses MacOS’s private API to toggle DnD, and I can’t distribute it via the App Store, which is why I made the code Open Sourced. The app is signed by Apple though! Feel free to poke around: https://github.com/utsengar/Head... 🚀 If your favorite app is missing in HeadsDown, submit this form and and I will add it! https://forms.gle/dvrqi7tQbahGeshk6 - Utkarsh
This is really cool! Will there be a way for me to custom add softwares I use frequently to enable this mode automatically?
Maker
@shuchi_saxena Hey! Add your app here and I will add it in the next release. https://forms.gle/dvrqi7tQbahGeshk6
what does the enable / disable option do? Isn't the focus / unfocus option enough to turn on / off the feature ?
Maker
@sagarvikani7 The idea was: 1. Enable/Disable: You can entirely disable HeadsDown in taking over your DND, 2. Focus/Unfocus: That's just a shortcut to force enable DnD, something I added later as I saw I was using HeadsDown more to toggle Dnd. But that's great feedback, thanks! A couple of other users reported the same confusion, so I am dropping Focus/Unfocus for now.