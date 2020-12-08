Headlime 2.0
Professional marketing copy for anyone
Danny Postma
Maker
Building products to help makers convert
Hi Producthunt! 🥳 Some months ago I launched the first version of Headlime. A simple headline generator. Headlimes success absolutely blew me away. Within a few weeks, 900 paying customers signed up. During those weeks, I learned a common problem: 🤯 Many people struggle with copywriting There are so many amazing makers on here, creating mind-blowing tools. But, they often have one problem in common. Explaining their product well with high-converting copy. This is an absolute shame because even if your product is crazy good, not being able to sell will keep your monthly recurring revenue at 0. So, I set myself one goal for Headlime. I want to create a tool that turns anyone into a professional copywriter! Five hard working months later, it's finally time to show the world! 🥳 Introducing Headlime 2.0 Headlime enables anyone to create professional marketing copy. With hundreds of professionally-written copy templates and the power of AI, you will never type another headline, landing page, ad or email again. We're launching with five features to make this possible: 🤖 Marketing copy that writes itself, powered by GPT-3 We use artificial intelligence to do the copywriting for you. From Facebook Ads to headlines—our AI comes up with text that converts. ✍️ Professional copy templates you can use immediately Use thousands of professional copy templates to instantly create better copy for your products, services, emails, and more. 📝 Save your time with generatable documents Stop spending your valuable time creating documents. Our templates are designed to be generetable, no need to start from scratch. Just fill in your information and Headlime does the rest. ⚡ Get inspired by thousands of copy examples Copywriting is hard. It's doubly hard to think of something to write when you're not inspired. Don't despair, use Headlime to get access to thousands of real-life examples of great copy from the best copywriters all over the world. 👥 Collaborate easily with your whole team Manage your marketing copy in one place, in a professional way. Let your team members contribute to creating successful marketing campaigns. --------- I'm launching with a limited Product Hunt special! 📣 Anyone who created a paid account before the 14th of December, get 300.000 bonus AI credits worth $30. 300,000 credits are equal to 4,500-45,000 unique headlines or 1500-15,000 unique Facebook Ads, depending on which engine you use. That's a lot of copywriting you never have to do yourself again! 👉 https://headlime.com
@dannypostmaa My advise to others. If Danny makes something and offers a life time license buy it! I was smart enough when Headlime was first launched. Congrats on the version 2.0 man!!
@dannypostmaa looks great! i am also curious how well GPT-3 works.
Congrats, you're doing an awesome job shipping and improving at lightning speed 🙌
@marcelhagedoorn Thank you Marcel! Super stoked to finally launch this 🥳
🎉 🎉🎉 Yeah ! 🎉🎉🎉 finally here easy tool for my biggest nightmare copywriting. Already used while it's beta. can vouch definitely saves hours of wondering what the heck to write on landing page! Thanks for shipping @dannypostmaa 🚀
@dannypostmaa @necmttn Thank you for the kind words, Neco! 🥳
Amazing job Danny! So wonderful to see how the product has evolved & improved by leaps and bounds since the first release!
Congratz @dannypostmaa Looks awesome and proud of you!
@dannypostmaa @david_dico Dankjewel David! Ben zo benieuwd wat je er van vind he 😍