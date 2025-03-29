Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Forums
Forums
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
HCB
This is a launch from Hack Club
See 8 previous launches
HCB
The open-source, nonprofit neobank
Visit
Upvote 72
Built by students, for students—HCB is the nonprofit neobank powering local hackathons, clubs, and teams with 501(c)(3) status. Collect donations, send payments, issue cards, and manage funds with ease. Focus on building—we’ll handle money.
Payment Required
Launch tags:
Fintech
•
Charity & Giving
•
Education
Meet the team
Show more
Show more
CtrlPlain
Ad
Control sales updates. plain and simple.
Built with
Show more
Show more
Launch discussions
Reviews
About this launch
Hack Club
Learn how to start a coding club at your high school
5 out of 5.0
Follow
72
Points
1
Comments
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
HCB by
Hack Club
was hunted by
Manu
in
Fintech
,
Charity & Giving
,
Education
. Made by
Sam Poder
,
Ian Madden
,
Gary Tou
,
Ruien Luo
and
Manu
. Featured on March 30th, 2025.
Hack Club
is rated
5/5 ★
by 28 users. It first launched on November 20th, 2016.