The open-source, nonprofit neobank
Built by students, for students—HCB is the nonprofit neobank powering local hackathons, clubs, and teams with 501(c)(3) status. Collect donations, send payments, issue cards, and manage funds with ease. Focus on building—we’ll handle money.
Fintech, Charity & Giving, Education

5 out of 5.0
72
1
HCB by
Hack Club
was hunted by
Manu
in Fintech, Charity & Giving, Education. Made by
Sam Poder
,
Ian Madden
,
Gary Tou
,
Ruien Luo
and
Manu
. Featured on March 30th, 2025.
Hack Club
is rated 5/5 by 28 users. It first launched on November 20th, 2016.