HCB The open-source, nonprofit neobank

Built by students, for students—HCB is the nonprofit neobank powering local hackathons, clubs, and teams with 501(c)(3) status. Collect donations, send payments, issue cards, and manage funds with ease. Focus on building—we’ll handle money.

