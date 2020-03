Millennial booze startup Haus wants you to ditch the Aperol Spritz A little over a month ago, the New York Times had a hot take-" The Aperol Spritz Is Not a Good Drink"-and an online firestorm ensued. For many, this was blasphemy. The Aperol Spritz-a cocktail containing prosecco, soda, and the eponymous Italian aperitif had become a holy rite of summer-mostly, as it turns out, because Campari, Aperol's parent company, had made it so with some genius guerrilla marketing.